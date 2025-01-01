It was a busy New Year’s Day for the staff and volunteers at Dar Papa Franġisku, Birkirkara’s Soup Kitchen, as they welcomed dozens of lonely and homeless guests for a warm meal and some festive cheer.

Dar Papa Franġisku was Malta’s first soup kitchen when it opened in 2016. It serves an average of 50 free lunches daily to those in need. Every day between 12 pm and 2.30 pm, the soup kitchen welcomes individuals from all walks of life for a warm meal.

Yet, Wednesday's meal was special.

The New Year’s Day three-course menu began with creamy carrot, leek, and ginger soup, followed by warm baked lasagna packed with vegetables and sautéed chicken.

The main dish was pan-seared turkey breast served with mashed peas, roasted potatoes, and steamed vegetables. Mince pies, cakes tea and coffee followed the meal.

"We want them to feel like they are family" Soup Kitchen chef Mark Azzopardi told Times of Malta. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Mark Azzopardi, who has served as the Soup Kitchen’s chef for the past nine years, said the staff went above and beyond to make the day special for the guests.

Azzopardi said the home expected to see around 80 people turn up for lunch on Wednesday, being that it was the only Soup Kitchen open on the public holiday.

“We want them to feel like family,” he said.

“Dar Papa Franġisku sees people suffering from homelessness, loneliness, those suffering from drug problems. Loneliness is a big issue, so we try as much as possible to provide a family environment.”

For many of the guests, the lunch will be a rare opportunity to experience some companionship on the festive holiday.

Two long tables, alongside two other smaller ones, were set for the guests. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Last-minute preparations were underway as hungry guests began arriving at noon for the special lunch.

Two long tables were arranged in the warm, brightly lit dining room, as volunteers set out cutlery and arranged platters of cheeses and hams. A sweet smell coming from the kitchen filled the dining room also.

By 11.45am, individuals began queuing outside the door, some peering through the glass door to glimpse the dining room setup.

Rushing between rooms, Mark thanked the volunteers and four kitchen staff for their help. Just before the doors opened, he made a quick sign of the cross.

Mark Azzopardi (middle) alongside with the kitchen staff and volunteers. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The diners included a father with his two children, men, women and also a handful of elderly men who all welcomed the staff with a cheerful hello.

One by one, the strangers all found a seat and exchanged comments with one another. One man was seen opening a bottle of Coke for a woman and pouring the drink for her. An elderly man gave a quick smile to the person sitting next to him before making the sign of the cross and tucking into his soup.

Four kitchen staff and volunteers helped to serve the warm dishes, including the Grech family. Emma Grech, who volunteers weekly at the Soup Kitchen, her husband Yosef and their daughter Victoria, were among the handful of people helping out on the day.

“It’s truly an eye-opener when you begin to understand the hardships people face,” Emma said as she cleared dishes and cutlery.

"I hope more people will be aware of the needs of others and try to volunteer more often at such intiatives."

Volunteers handing out warm dishes to the guest at Dar Papa Frangisku. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

By 12.30 pm, 45 strangers were dining and celebrating the new year together. By the time Times of Malta left the Kitchen, at 1 pm, two other guests were waiting patiently outside for seats to be made available at the tables.

One diner, Christopher (not his real name) shared his story before taking a seat at the table.

A British man with Maltese heritage, he recounted how after moving back to Malta he lived with his partner and children, yet also had a drug addiction. His addiction took over and shortly after facing trouble with the police, he decided to take his life back in control.

For the past three weeks, he has been living at Dar Papa Franġiaku, which also serves as a men’s emergency shelter. At the shelter, Christopher has a social worker who supports him. He has also been attending a treatment programme with Seqda and is thankful for all the support provided to him at Dar Papa Franġisku.

“Everyone here is so helpful, from the chef to the staff and social workers,” he said.

“This place gives you a routine to be more disciplined but is also so tranquil. Everyone is here to help you and they want to help you.”

The shelter currently has 22 residents who can stay up to six weeks. Every morning, they have to get out of the home by 9am, and can return for lunch, and then back at 6pm when doors open for dinner and for those who sleep there.