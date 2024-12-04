South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun offered to resign Wednesday over the turmoil caused by the brief imposition of martial law by his close ally President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"First, I deeply regret and take full responsibility for the confusion and concern caused to the public regarding the martial law... I have taken full responsibility for all matters related to the martial law and have submitted my resignation to the president," Kim said in a statement.

Opposition moves to impeach the president

Earlier on Wednesday South Korea's opposition moved to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his imposition of martial law that brought thousands of protesters to the streets.

Yoon's shock bid to suspend civilian rule for the first time in over four decades -- before being overturned by lawmakers in a night of drama -- plunged South Korea into deep turmoil and alarmed its close allies.

The future of Yoon, a conservative politician and former star public prosecutor who was elected president in 2022, is now highly uncertain.

"We've submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently," said Kim Yong-min from the opposition Democratic Party (DP).

They were yet to decide when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.

The opposition holds a large majority in the 300-member parliament and needs only a handful of defections from the president's party to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the motion.

Earlier the DP said it would file charges of "insurrection," against Yoon, his defence and interior ministers and "key military and police figures involved, such as the martial law commander and the police chief", the DP said in a statement.

The nation's largest umbrella labour union called an "indefinite general strike" until Yoon resigns.

Even the leader of Yoon's own ruling party described the attempt as "tragic" while calling for those involved to be held accountable.

In his late-night television announcement, Yoon declared martial law, citing the threat of North Korea and "anti-state forces".

More than 280 troops backed by 24 helicopters arrived at parliament to lock down the site.

But 190 lawmakers defied rifle-carrying soldiers to force their way into parliament to vote against the move.

This left Yoon with no choice but to retract his decision and call off the military in another television address at around 4:30 am.

Under the constitution, martial law must be lifted when a majority in parliament demands it.

Senior aides working for Yoon offered Wednesday to resign en masse over the martial law declaration.

By mid-afternoon, Yoon had yet to reappear publicly.