Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insists his squad has the "raw materials" to make a title push at Euro 2024 where the former champions will be "contenders".

The 62-year-old talked to AFP ahead of Friday's 1-0 defeat to Colombia in a friendly international at the London Stadium.

As well as discussing the progress of his team, De la Fuente also lamented the arrests this week in a corruption investigation, the latest in a string of scandals that have ensnared the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

"It is not good for Spanish football that attention is diverted to this other focus," said De la Fuente.

The coach led Spain to Under-19 and Under-21 European titles and Olympic silver medal in Tokyo before taking over the senior team in 2022 and winning the Nations League in June 2023.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com