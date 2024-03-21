The Spanish football federation (RFEF) sacked various directors linked with a corruption probe on Thursday.

In statement the federation said they had “opened disciplinary proceedings” against and sacked their director of legal services, Pedro Gonzalez Segura and director of human resources, Jose Javier Jimenez, both of whom were arrested Wednesday.

The RFEF also said they had terminated a contract with GC Legal, the law firm of Tomas Gonzalez Cueto, who was also arrested as part of a Spanish court’s investigation into alleged corruption, fraudulent administration and money laundering.

Police searched the federation headquarters on the outskirts of Madrid on Wednesday, along with disgraced former chief Luis Rubiales’ property in Granada.

