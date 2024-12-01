Spazju Kreattiv Cinema in Valletta is inviting audiences for a magical trip down memory lane with the 70th anniversary of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, now beautifully restored in 4K resolution.

The cinema says it hopes to share the holiday spirit of the 1954 classic to a whole new generation.

Starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, White Christmas follows entertainers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes to bring a festive show to rural Vermont.

Their goal is to save their former army commander, General Waverly, from financial hardship by staging a musical extravaganza that promises holiday cheer for all.

This 4K restoration brings vibrant new life to Berlin’s beloved score and the iconic dance sequences, allowing fans to see every detail in a way they’ve never seen before.

White Christmas is showing at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema on December 13 at 5pm and December 21 at 7.30pm. For more information, visit kreattivita