Spazju Kreattiv’s Space B is turning into an immersive installation from Thursday to May 5, offering a sneak peek into the array of creative projects that will be showcased at Art Explora Festival between March 21 and 31.

Visitors will have access to virtual reality sets, through which they will be transported to forgotten archaeological sites in the Mediterranean and enjoy VR creations aligned with the festival’s themes: exile, migration and heritage.

Supported by Creative Europe, this collaborative platform will serve as a comprehensive documentation tool for the Art Explora Festival’s Mediterranean odyssey.

This platform, freely accessible to all, will house activities, resources, partner testimonials, and diverse content.

Its objectives include documenting stages, sharing information, promoting openness, facilitating dialogue and reflecting the diversity of voices, all while ensuring the project’s long-term legacy.

Post-festival, this space will transition into a documentation hub, providing an accessible record of the performances held during the 10-day celebration.

For more information about the festival, visit artexplora.org.