The Speaker of the House of Representatives Anglu Farrugia has proposed the creation of a Mediterranean Peace Charter to establish the region as a beacon of peace, ecological justice, and human dignity.

Addressing participants at a conference hosted by Università Kore di Enna in Sicily, Farrugia called for renewed “moral clarity and coherence” in regional and European policy.

“The Mediterranean must become the richest sea in peace, not in blood,” he said.

The proposed charter, or Carta Mediterranean della Pace, outlines a strategic vision for the region built on active neutrality, peace education across Mediterranean schools and universities, regional cooperation for sustainable development, and a dignified, rights-based approach to migration.

“Neutrality is not a slogan—it is a foundation for moral leadership,” Farrugia said, adding that “there can be no peace in Europe without peace in the Mediterranean.”

Farrugia welcomed Malta’s recent recognition of the State of Palestine as “an act of historical justice and moral coherence,” and underlined the urgent need for a humanitarian response to the suffering in Gaza.

Reflecting on recent challenges within the European Union, Farrugia stressed the importance of aligning declared values with policy actions, particularly in relation to international humanitarian law. He urged EU institutions to honour the founding principles of the Union, including peace, solidarity, and justice.

The Speaker called on Mediterranean academic institutions to become "forges of vision" and to lead a cultural transformation rooted in shared history and regional responsibility.