Malta Public Transport will be running special temporary bus routes to ferry people to and from this weekend’s Festa Frawli in Mġarr and Fireworks Festival in Valletta and Nadur, the company has said.

For those planning to visit the Festa Frawli on Sunday April 27, Route X44 will operate between Valletta and Mġarr, alongside Route 44 that offers a regular service between Valletta and Għajn Tuffieħa via Mġarr. Route X44 will operate every 30 minutes between 10am and 3pm from Valletta to Mġarr, with a return trip operating from Mġarr to Valletta between 11am and 6pm.

Additionally, a shuttle service will operate from Ta’ Qali (Stadium Area) to Mġarr, with a stop in Rabat. The shuttle service from Ta’ Qali to Mġarr will operate every 30 minutes between 10am and 3pm, while the shuttle from Mġarr to Ta’ Qali will operate every 30 minutes between 11am and 6pm.

Malta Public Transport is also adding additional services to support travel during the Malta Fireworks Festival happening at the Grand Harbour, Valletta, with extra services provided on the evenings of Friday April 25 and Wednesday April 30.

Departures from Valletta will be available approximately every 25-30 minutes from 11.30pm 12.20am to several localities around Malta. Night routes will also operate as usual.

Additional bus services are also being provided for the Fireworks Festival being held in Nadur, Gozo, on Sunday, April 27. In addition to the regular bus service on Routes 303 and 322, a special service will run between Mġarr (Ferry) and Nadur (Kuxxina Bus Stop) at 6:20pm, 6:50pm, 7:20pm, 7:50pm, 8:20pm, 8:50pm, and 9:20pm.

For the return journey, buses will depart from Nadur (Kuxxina Bus Stop) to Mġarr (Ferry) at 10:30pm, 11:00pm, 11:30pm, 11:45pm, and 12:00am. An additional trip from Nadur (Kuxxina Bus Stop) to Victoria will operate at 11:45pm.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly. For detailed information on routes and specific schedules, please visit www.publictransport.com.mt.