Malta Public Transport will be providing a special bus service for those attending the Isle of MTV concert at the Floriana Granaries on July 16.

All personalised Tallinja Card holders can travel free of charge on the day, while cash tickets at €3 per passenger will also be available for those without a card.

The special bus service will start at 11pm, while the final trips will leave Valletta at 1.30am.

The following are the designated departure points and routes for the special services:

S10: Departures from Valletta Bay A2 at 11pm, 11.30pm, midnight, 12.45am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Blata l-Bajda - Marsa Triq Aldo Moro - Paola Square - Għajn Dwieli - Isla Terminus - Bormla Pjazza Gavino Gulia - Bormla Xatt - Birgu Café Riche - Kapuccini - Xgħajra Church - Xgħajra Xatt - Kalkara Ta’ Bighi - Kalkara Xatt

S20: Departures from Valletta Bay A3 at 11pm, 11.30pm, midnight, 12.30am, 1am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Pietà - Msida - Gżira Rue D’Argens - Mrabat - San Ġwann Church - San Ġwann Ta’ Żwejt - Kappara - Kappara roundabout (tal-gas) - Qroqq Skatepark - Msida

S30: Departures from Valletta Bay A4 at 11pm, 11.15pm, 11.30pm, 11.45am, midnight, 12.15am, 12.30am, 12.45am, 1am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Pietà - Msida - Qroqq Skatepark - Birkirkara By-Pass - Lija Roundabout - Iklin - Għargħur - Naxxar - Mosta Technopark - Mosta Rotunda - Targa Gap - Burmarrad - Buġibba Pioneer Road - Buġibba Terminus

S40: Departures from Valletta Bay A6 at 11pm, 11.45am, 12.30am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Pietà - Msida - Valley Road Birkirkara - Birkirkara Lija Roundabout - Mosta Technopark - Mosta Rotunda - Targa Gap - Mġarr - Manikata - Għajn Tuffieħa

S41: Departures from Valletta Bay A5 at 11pm, 11.15pm, 11.30pm, 11.45am, midnight, 12.20am, 12.40am, 1am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Pietà - Msida - Qroqq Skatepark - Birkirkara By-Pass - Lija Roundabout - Mosta Technopark - Mosta Rotunda - Targa Gap - Burmarrad - St. Paul’s Bay - Xemxija - Mellieħa Village - Għadira Bay - Ċirkewwa

S50: Departures from Valletta Bay A7 at 11pm, 11.15pm, 11.30pm, 11.45am, midnight, 12.15am, 12.30am, 1am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Ħamrun - Santa Venera - Mrieħel - Attard Warda Interchange - Ta’ Qali Interchange - Saqqajja - Rabat Interchange - Mtarfa - Rabat Vjal il-Ħaddiem - Dingli - Rabat Triq N. Saura

S60: Departures from Valletta Bay A8 at 11pm, 11.20pm, 11.40pm, midnight, 12.30am, 1am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Ħamrun - Marsa P&R - Qormi San Sebastjan - Qormi Triq San Edwardu - Qormi Polyclinic - Mdina Road Qormi - Żebbuġ Terminus - Siġġiewi Center

S70: Departures from Valletta Bay A9 at 11pm, 11.20pm, 11.40pm, midnight, 12.30am, 1am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Blata l-Bajda - Marsa Triq Aldo Moro - St. Vincent De Paul - Luqa - Kirkop - Safi - Vjal ix-Xarolla Żurrieq - Vjal il-Blue Grotto - Żurrieq - Qrendi - Mqabba

S80: Departures from Valletta Bay A10 at 11pm, 11.20pm, 11.40pm, midnight, 12.20am, 12.40am, 1am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Blata l-Bajda - Marsa P&R - Marsa Triq Aldo Moro - Paola Square - Tarxien - Santa Luċija - Bulebel - Żejtun Terminus - Bir-id-Deheb - Marsaxlokk (on demand) - Birżebbuġa - Għaxaq - Gudja

S90: Departures from Valletta Bay A11 at 11pm, 11.20pm, 11.40pm, midnight, 12.20am, 12.40am, 1am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Blata l-Bajda - Marsa Triq Aldo Moro - Paola Square Fgura - Hompesch Gate - Żabbar Center - Marsaskala Triq il-Qaliet - Marsaskala Terminus

S13: Departures from Valletta Bays A12-13 at 11pm, 11.10pm, 11.15pm 11.20pm, 11.25am, 11.30pm, 11.35pm, 11.40pm, 11.45pm, 11.55pm, 12.10am, 12.30am, 12.50am, 1.10am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Pietà - Msida - Gżira Rue D’Argens - Gżira Triq Testaferrata - Sliema Ferries - Sliema Tower Road - Spinola - St. Julian’s - Paceville - Pembroke P&R

S212: Departures from Valletta Bay A14 at 11.05pm, 11.35pm, 12.05am, 12.35am, 1.05am and 1.30am for Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Pietà - Msida - Gżira Rue D’Argens - Gżira Triq Testaferrata - Sliema Ferries - Sliema Tower Road - Spinola - St. Julian’s - Paceville - Pembroke P&R - Coast Road - Qawra - Buġibba

N13: Normal Summer Weekdays Night Schedule at 11.10pm, 11.20pm, 11.30pm, 11.40am, 11.50pm, midnight, 12.10am, 12.30am, 12.50am, 1.10am and 1.30am for Valletta - Floriana Triq Sant’Anna - Bombi - Pietà - Msida - Gżira Rue D’Argens - Gżira Triq Testaferrata - Sliema Ferries - Sliema Tower Road - Spinola - St. Julian’s - Paceville

For further updates and announcements, one can follow Malta Public Transport on social media channels and visit the official website www.publictransport.com.mt.