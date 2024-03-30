Malta Public Transport will provide special bus services for the San Girgor feast and Festa Frawli events.

The bus operator will provide a dedicated TD10 route from Valletta to Marsaxlokk and back on Wednesday, April 3, for those planning to attend the San Girgor feast in Marsaxlokk.

The morning service will run between 9:15am and 11:35am with departures every 20 minutes, synchronised with Route 81. In the afternoon, the bus service will run from 1:15pm to 4:55pm, with buses departing every 20 minutes, aligning with Route 81's schedule.

On Sunday, April 7 MPT will organise a special bus service for the Festa Frawli in Mġarr.

A map of the Festa Frawli shuttle bus route.

Route X44 will work in conjunction with Route 44 to ease travel from Valletta to Għajn Tuffieħa via Mġarr. Buses will leave Valletta every 30 minutes between 10:00am and 3:00pm. The return trip from Mġarr to Valletta will also leave every 30 minutes, starting from 11:00am until 6:00pm.

Additionally, a shuttle service will operate from Ta’ Qali (Stadium Area) to Mġarr. It will run every 30 minutes between 10:00am and 3:00pm. A return shuttle back to Ta’ Qali will operate every 30 minutes between 11:00am and 6:00pm.

Detailed schedules and route information are available on the Malta Public Transport website: