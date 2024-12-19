The parish of Santa Margerita of Sannat has just launched a special edition of the 2025 calendar, commemorating Pope Francis’ declaration of 2025 as a Jubilee Year.

The year will begin with the opening of the Holy Door of St Peter’s Basilica on Christmas Eve. The theme of the jubilee is “pilgrims of hope” as the pope is calling on all Catholics to renew their faith with the hope of Christ, using St Paul the Apostle as a guide for this special year.

Each month of the year features a photo and a reflection from the Bible in connection with the Year of Jubilee. Besides the usual utility of the calendar, the one published by Sannat is a document featuring highlights of the religious and social life in the village.

The calendar is intended not only for Sannat parishioners, but for all those keen on religious and social traditions in Gozo. Copies of the calendar are to be distributed to every household in the village.