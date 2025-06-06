The Spinola Park complex in St Julian’s is set to be redeveloped by increasing office space, reducing the size of the food court and retail outlet space, introducing a car wash underground and adding a pool on the roof.

The Spinola Park includes offices, apartments, restaurants, a supermarket and four underground levels of parking. It is located on Triq Mikiel Anġ Borg, the road that leads up to Regional Road.

Applicant Equinox Ventures Ltd, through architect Ray Demicoli, has filed planning application PA/3730/25 to make adjustments to the complex.

The full development plans include rearranging level 0, replacing offices with a health centre, creating a boardroom and a meeting room and reducing the size of the retail outlet space from 270 sqm to 140 sqm.

Applicants also plan to reduce the size of the Carob Tree food court, replacing 51 sqm of that space with offices and a boardroom. A car wash would replace six parking bays in the car park.

On level four, the proposal is to increase the current office space by 155 sqm, which would involve constructing a new room that would be visible from the road.

Outside on the same level, applicants want to replace the base of a crane, left there during previous construction, with a 36 sqm pool and an outdoor gym area nearby. Another pending application, PA/7959/24, is to change domestic stores located on levels 2, 3 and 4 into office spaces as well.

A permit for the full 3,880-square metre development was approved in October 2013, with three MEPA board members voting against.

In April 2017, the Planning Authority approved extensions to the car park, bringing its total capacity to 495 cars.