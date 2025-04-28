SportMalta is the national authority responsible for the development and promotion of sport in Malta.

Operating under the Ministry for Education and Sport, its mission is to 'move a nation through the promotion and development of sport for a healthy, inclusive and successful Malta.'

SportMalta offers a variety of programs aimed at encouraging physical activity among all age groups. Key initiatives include '#OnTheMove,' 'Summer on the Move,' and specialised Sport Academies. These programs provide structured opportunities for individuals to engage in sports and physical activities, fostering a culture of active living.

The organisation manages several sports facilities across Malta, such as the Cottonera Sports Complex, Kirkop Sports Complex, Marsa Sports Complex, National Pool Complex, National Shooting Ranges, and the Maria Assunta Sports Complex. These venues support both grassroots participation and elite athlete development, ensuring that individuals at all levels have access to quality sports infrastructure.

SportMalta also provides various assistance schemes to support the sporting community. These include the Sport Tourism Scheme, Gozo Scheme, Public and Private Sports Leave Schemes, and the International Participation Scheme. Such initiatives aim to reduce barriers to participation and promote inclusivity in sports.

In addition to programmatic efforts, SportMalta plays a crucial role in organising and supporting events that promote physical activity and community engagement. One notable event is the European Week of Sport, which encourages citizens to be active and highlights the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

SportMalta's commitment to inclusivity is evident in its support for events organised with various stakeholders, including the government and non-profit organisations, SportMalta helps create opportunities for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities to participate in sports, fostering a more inclusive society.

Through its comprehensive approach to sports development, encompassing program delivery, facility management, financial assistance, and event organisation, SportMalta continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the sporting landscape of Malta.