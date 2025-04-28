As exam season rolls around in Malta, many parents feel the pressure to help their children perform well in school.

It’s not uncommon to hear about students who stop going to football training, swimming lessons, or dance classes for weeks or even months leading up to their exams. While this may seem like a responsible decision, stopping children from participating in sports during this time can do more harm than good.

Exams are stressful, and Maltese students, whether they are sitting for their O levels, A levels, or even end-of-year school exams, often feel overwhelmed. What many parents do not realise is that sports can play a vital role in helping children manage that stress.

Physical activity, especially when it’s something they enjoy, boosts mental well-being. It releases endorphins, improves mood, and reduces anxiety. After a long day of studying or attending private lessons, a training session at any local sports club or a game with their team can offer the mental reset they desperately need.

RELATED STORIES Could sports be the solution to spike in youth mental health issues?

Worldwide research, and increasingly in Malta too, shows that regular exercise improves brain function. It enhances memory, concentration, and sleep, all of which are crucial during exam preparation. A short football, swim, handball, or any other sports session might be exactly what your child needs to study better later that evening.

Beyond the science, we also must look at the bigger picture. Maltese children are already spending more and more time indoors, often in front of screens. Sports provide an essential outlet, not just physically but socially.

Being part of a team, or even doing individual sports, teaches discipline, time management, and commitment, skills which more often than not, are not necessarily learnt at the school desk. Do we really want to send the message that all of this has to be paused every time an exam comes along?

Sports can play a vital role in helping children manage stress - Norma Camilleri

Let’s not forget that many Maltese sports programmes, especially those tied to local clubs and associations, are structured with school responsibilities in mind. Coaches understand that their athletes have academic pressures, and most are more than willing to adjust or lighten the schedule temporarily.

But removing sports entirely from the equation can be demoralising for children, especially if they have trained hard throughout the year. Imagine a young footballer being told to skip training or a match during the most exciting part of the season or a dancer missing out on final rehearsals or a performance just because “studying is more important”.

Malta places strong emphasis on education, and rightly so. But the idea that studying should come at the cost of everything else isn’t just outdated – it’s harmful.

A child who feels burnt out and disconnected from what they love is less likely to perform well in exams. It’s about balance. A couple of hours of sports per week isn’t going to ruin their revision plan. On the contrary, it might make them more focused and motivated.

I think that we also strongly need to discuss whether our education system is achieving the desired results and review the whole system. Is the system itself encouraging sports and providing the necessary resources to educators and children alike?

We should also consider the long-term message we’re sending. If we treat sports as something optional or disposable, especially in times of pressure, we risk raising a generation that sees physical activity as secondary to ‘real’ responsibilities. In a country like Malta, where issues such as childhood obesity and mental health among teens are on the rise, this is not a lesson we can afford to teach.

Maltese parents should think twice before pulling their kids out of sports when exams approach. Instead of cutting sports, help your child create a schedule that balances revision with rest, exercise and social time. Find some time to go for a walk or a run with your child.

Trust that a well-rounded child – one who moves, laughs, and learns – is more likely to succeed not just in exams, but in life.

Norma Camilleri is a speech language pathologist and voice coach and a PN electoral candidate in Gozo.