In the world of betting, punters are fond of wagering on different types of sports. Every individual has their own favourite set of sporting events that they fondly bet on every week. Most of them are interested in popular sports as they attract the biggest attention.

But, smart punters know that not every such sport offers the best betting odds. It's usually the most unpredictable ones that offer the highest potential wins at the online sportsbooks. If you're looking for such sports, then you're on the right page. Below we'll reveal and describe a couple of them.

Horse racing betting odds

We start off with horse racing, a unique sport that's highly popular in not that many countries. But, it still attracts a lot of fans, especially from the UK, Ireland, France, Australia, and the US. These are also the places where horse racing betting is at its peak.

Many punters prefer wagering on these events due to their unpredictable nature. It’s hard to correctly guess the winner of a race, regardless if there is a well-known champion on the racecourse.

Even the top online bookmakers struggle to pick the favourites and underdogs. This often results in large betting odds on almost all horses, which goes in favour of all punters.

You can choose to bet on any horse you like and get a high potential payout. Even the ultimate favourite comes with decent odds in some races. This is usually the case when it's up against at least one other good horse.

However, keep in mind that winning a horse racing bet isn't an easy task. Anything can happen during these events. You might even witness one of the underdogs crossing the finish line first.

Additionally, apart from the straight win bets, horse racing also features many other types of markets. Some of them even come with much larger odds due to the increased risk.

Betting odds in tennis

In tennis, the underdog gets very high odds of winning.

Next, we have tennis, another highly admired sport that features fans from all around the world. One of the main reasons for that is the frequent upsets that occur in the courts. Here, even the best tennis players can lose a match against an unknown opponent.

This is a sport where the underdog gets very high odds of winning as no one expects them to do so. You can collect a solid payout on such a bet even with a smaller wager.

Some believe that this is an impossible approach. But, you should know that such outcomes regularly occur in the biggest ATP and WTA tournaments. Smart bettors often look to capitalize on these unpredictable events. But, finding the right time to wager is the hard part.

The ultimate favourites will probably go all the way in a tennis tournament. However, not everyone among the top 10 will reach the 1/16 finals. Now, the opponents of these players will have high betting odds to win the matches. So, this is where lucky punters tend to generate a profit.

We should note that using the high tennis odds does require a lot of player analysis. This is probably the only approach needed to collect the big payouts.

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) odds

MMA events are super intense and unpredictable.

Last but not least, we have MMA, a fighting discipline that gained a lot of popularity in recent years. This is especially true with UFC, which is the biggest competition in this sport.

MMA events are super intense and unpredictable, which makes them perfect for spectating and betting. Here, anyone can win the fight, even if they take a heavy beating throughout the rounds. One perfect or even lucky hit can knock out an opponent.

As a result, many punters tend to bet on the underdog and capitalise on the high odds. Some of them turn to lower-profile fights as this is where the bookmakers struggle to pick the favourites.

Betting sites usually give lower odds to well-known fighters as they usually win. But, it's worth noting that these odds also rely on how punters bet. This means that they'll go down if too many bettors wager on the same fighter.

Influenced odds often lead to unrealistic bookmaker predictions. So, it's important to study and analyze the fighters before placing a bet. If the evaluation process suggests wagering on the underdog, then you have a good chance of earning more from the high odds.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/