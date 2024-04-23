On Saturday, April 27, between 10 am and 2pm, the China Cultural Centre in Malta with the support of Santa Luċija Local Council is inviting the general public to join in the celebration of the Spring Fair and World Tai Chi Day at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija.

Families and children are invited to explore the vibrant tapestry of Chinese culture through a variety of engaging activities. These include sampling Chinese delicacies and genuine Chinese tea, experimenting with the timeless craft of Chinese calligraphy, donning graceful Hanfu attire, and discovering the principles of traditional Chinese medicine.

Attendees can also delight in captivating performances such as Tai Chi demonstrations, Hanfu dance, and Chinese and Maltese music and songs featuring Chinese Pipa Virtuoso Mei Guo and the Aurora Folk Group from Gozo.

Visitors will have the chance to closely observe the colorful Chinese lanterns brought from Xi’an that were recently donated by the China Cultural Centre in Malta to the Santa Luċija Local Council and hung in the beautiful set up of the Chinese Garden.

While the food stalls will be open at 10am, the performances will kick off at 11am. Admission is free.