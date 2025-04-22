The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the Santa Luċija local council, is hosting another edition of the Spring Fair at the Chinese Garden of Serenity on Saturday, April 26, from 11am to 2pm.

The fair celebrates Chinese and Maltese culture, highlighting the richness of cultural traditions through music, art, performances and culinary delights.

Visitors can look forward to a dynamic programme that includes traditional Chinese music, Chinese calligraphy and Hanfu, the flowing, traditional garments that echo China’s historical legacy.

A variety of authentic Chinese dishes will be served throughout the day.

This year, April 26 also marks the World Taiji Day, which is observed globally on the last Saturday of April. The fair will feature Taiji performances by both Chinese and Maltese enthusiasts, showcasing an elegant and powerful expression of balance, strength and inner calm.

The Aurora Folk Dance group from Gozo will bring a touch of Maltese energy to the stage, while young pianists from the Malta Piano Academy will perform in a recital.

For more information, visit the China Cultural Centre’s Facebook page or e-mail events2024ccc@gmail.com.