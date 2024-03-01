The Ramblers’ Association of Malta has launched its programme of walks for March (see below), the start of springtime with its happy connotations of rebirth, renewal, resurrection and regrowth.

To archetypal ramblers, hope springs eternal as they fuse in nature’s full radiance of rejuvenation, with trees budding and flowers blooming as the warmth caused by the changing orientation of the Earth’s axis relative to the sun transforms the countryside.

There were already signs of rebirth in February as the almond trees put on a white mantle of flowers like the train of a mantilla on a bride’s head. Spring adds on the colours, joy and warmth of a full wedding festa.

However, even while nature is at its best, the importance of keeping in mind the fragility of our countryside takes prominence, especially in view of the fact that it is being nibbled away slowly but surely with the blessing of the authorities.

During our walks, it is often pointed out that trampling outside of the trodden paths and lanes should be avoided; that steps are taken on rocky surfaces and greenery spared; that blooms are to be pictured not picked, rubble walls are to be treated with care, noise disturbance kept to a minimum and litter taken in back sacks.

Both nature and democracy in Malta are dangerously fragile

It is heartening to note that the numerous walking groups that have happily cropped up in Malta, contributing so much to good health and lifestyle, deal much with this same attitude towards our common source of enjoyment – the open spaces of nature.

At this point it is inspirational to note the high level of attention and effort that the various environmental non-governmental organisations (eNGOs) in Malta put in to safeguard the natural and cultural heritage, in their various domains of influence and interest. This is solid proof that our nation has reached the level of cultural advancement that is expected of the more civilised nations.

Alas, the same cannot be said with respect to governance of national environmental affairs. Not seemingly but decidedly, our government authorities work against the interests of the common good.

This gives rise to the wasteful situation where volunteering eNGOs are devoting effort and money to limit damage resulting from bad governance, when they should be concentrating on enhancing their particular domain of the national endowment.

eNGOs have never been as united as now in their intent to shake up the Environment and Resources Authority and stop the rot, so widespread and infectious is the decay being sustained in every quarter, from vernacular to aesthetic, ODZ to urban and all around.

The normalisation of bad governance, with its dodgy dealings, does not shock the multitude nowadays anymore. On the contrary, the masses are gratified to collect the habitual pitiful cheque as Christmas or election time beckons while renowned culprits enjoy free rein, laundering their oodles. Both nature and democracy in Malta are dangerously fragile!

Alex Vella is honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.

Ramblers’ programme of walks in March

Rambling at Ramla l-Ħamra

Sunday, March 3: Gozo’s north coast (Scenic/cultural)

The walk starts at Għarb parish church and will head to Wied il-Mielaħ and Wied il-Għasri. It then treks along the coast of ‘Is-Salini tal-Arloġġar’ and ends at Marsalforn.

Meeting point: Għarb parish church (for those meeting the group in Gozo)

Starting time: 9.15am

Rating: Easy to moderate

Duration: 3.5 to 4 hours

It is recommended that those taking part catch the 8.15am ferry (at the latest) from Ċirkewwa. Transport will be organised from Mġarr, Gozo, to the starting point in Għarb and then from Marsalforn back to Mġarr. This walk was cancelled due to bad weather last Sunday. Late booking for the Gozo transport can be done by calling 9949 7080. The charge is €4 per person.

Fomm ir-Riħ

Sunday, March 10: Beyond Mġarr (Scenic/cultural)

This particular trek meanders along the spectacular west coast of Mġarr, from the cliff tops of Fomm ir-Riħ to Ras il-Pellegrin and down to Ġnejna Bay, then up again beyond Lippija Tower and its cliffsides.

Meeting point: Mġarr parish church

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with sharp inclines and declines

Duration: 3 hours

Wednesday, March 13: Maqluba/Ħaġar Qim (Scenic/cultural)

A panoramic walk of breathtaking proportions that from Il-Maqluba of Qrendi leads down to the Blue Grotto and further along the cliffside to the temples of Ħaġar Qim and bypassing the Congreve Memorial.

Meeting point: Tal-Maqluba chapel, Qrendi

Starting time: 2pm

Rating: Moderate with some rough terrain

Duration: 3 hours approximately

Bishop Coco Palmieri’s summer residence in Wied l-Isqof. Note his coat of arms.

Sunday, March 17: Il-Wied tal-Isqof (Cultural/natural)

The walk heads down the Wied l-Isqof, from the start point at Tal-Virtù. This lush valley derives its name from the modest country-house that the archbishop of Malta (Davide Coco Palmieri) had built on its side late in the 17th century, not to be outdone by the grand master of the order and by the pope’s inquisitor, both of whom enjoyed summer palaces in the vicinity. The walk takes in the Ta’ Lawrenti area on the outskirts of Girgenti, the Mitħna tal-Laroka, Verdala Palace and Buskett Woodlands.

Meeting point: Archbishop’s Seminary, Tal-Virtù

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate to hard with some steep inclines

Duration: 4 hours

Sunday, March 24: Mellieħa/Selmun (Scenic/cultural)

This is a popular trek for its cultural content and wonderful views. It starts at Selmun Palace and descends to Imġiebaħ Bay and the coastline nearby. It proceeds up to the ex-British garrison fort of Fort Cambell before going down again to Mistra Bay and up again to the Xemxija fire station. On the way back to Selmun Palace, it steers along the Roman baths and Roman road as well as cart-ruts.

Meeting point: Selmun Palace

Starting point: 9am

Rating: Moderate to hard with rough ground and some steep inclines

Duration: 3.5 hours

Note: There will be no walk on Easter Sunday, March 31.

For more information, visit www.ramblersmalta.org or www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta.