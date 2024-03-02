Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has urged his players to take a “mature” approach to the “prison yard” of social media after an awkward week for Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs full-back Sessegnon had an operation on his right hamstring on Monday, having previously had surgery on his left hamstring, and issued a warning on his social media channels asking people to “be careful what you say online”.

The 23-year-old Sessegnon has seen his career blighted by injuries, leading to abusive posts on Instagram and Twitter regarding his fitness record.

Postecoglou, speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at home to London rivals Crystal Palace, said: “I guess the easy thing to say is, ‘look just stay off social media,’ and that’s easy for me to say.

“I can do that but I guess for younger people it’s a vehicle for them or a platform for them to have a voice, which I kind of understand.”

