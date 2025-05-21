Images and videos shared by an activist show that a number of squatters are still residing at Fort Bengħajsa, despite the government’s claim they have been evicted.

The lands ministry informed Times of Malta that “all eviction notices have been served and acted upon” except for one individual who has filed a constitutional case challenging his eviction in court.

In February, the government announced that squatters occupying Fort Bengħajsa were being evicted after a court upheld their eviction notice. Attached to this announcement were photos of public officials at the fort securing parts of it and using a crowbar to gain entry.

Four vehicles spotted inside the fort. Photo: Conrad Neil Gatt

That seemed to be the end of the story, until activist and explorer Conrad Neil Gatt shared images and videos taken last week that show a number of people and vehicles inside Fort Bengħajsa. He said the footage was taken on the left side of the fort, when facing the main gate.

Responding to questions, the lands ministry said that all eviction notices have been “served and acted upon, with the exemption of one individual whereby the case is still subject to litigation in court”.

Both the lawyer representing the squatters and the ministry confirmed that a constitutional case has been filed but the details of it remain unclear.

“The Lands Authority has already initiated the first phase for the demolition and clearance of illegal structures and accretions within the Fort as part of a wider course of action,” the ministry added.

On Wednesday evening, Stefan Zrinzo updated parliament with the same information his ministry gave Times of Malta.

Squatters listed on Electoral register

Besides this, the electoral register still lists several individuals as residing at Fort Bengħajsa, including some who were supposedly evicted.

According to Birżebbuġa’s electoral register, Richard Azzopardi, Joelene Grima, Josephine Norman, George Luis Vella, Giacomino Karmenu Vella, Julian Vella and Louis Vella are all still listed as residents.

Giacomino Karmenu Vella was not mentioned as one of the individuals who was asked to leave the fort.

Gatt also flagged this on Facebook.

Individuals listed as residing at Fort Bengħajsa on the Electoral Register. Photo: Electoral Commission

Fourteen years after their lease expired, eviction notices were handed out by the Lands Authority in early February. A letter was sent to nine individuals ordering them to vacate the property: Emanuel Ellul, Louis Vella, Julian Vella, George Louis Vella, Joelene Grima, Richard Azzopardi, Josephine Norman, George Borg and Doris Borg.

Some of the squatters challenged the eviction in court, particularly in relation to the 1981 lease that expired in 2011.

They argued that they should be allowed to remain since they continued paying rent, even though the lease had lapsed. However, the court dismissed this argument and upheld the eviction.

In 2023, then lands minister Silvio Schembri had said in parliament that parts of the fortification had been rented out as cow farms. While one plot has still an active lease, other parts of the fort were illegally occupied after the leases expired and were not renewed in February 2011.

It is still unclear for which part of the fort the eviction notice referred to, however, the squatters’ challenge of the eviction was solely concerning a lease that was handed out to Louis Vella in 1981.