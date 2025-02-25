One of the oldest schools in Malta, whose past pupils include former presidents and prime ministers, could have its first lay rector in its 118-year history.

St Aloysius College in Birkirkara has advertised for the role, saying the call is open to “laypersons, diocesan priests and members of the religious congregation”.

Fr Jimmy Bartolo is to step down as rector after 12 years and his replacement could break a tradition held since the school was founded by the Jesuit order in 1907.

He confirmed it was the first time laypeople could apply for the role.

St Aloysius's list of alumni includes more than half of Malta's prime ministers since independence: Eddie Fenech Adami, Lawrence Gonzi, Joseph Muscat and Robert Abela. Former presidents Anthony Buttigieg, Vincent Tabone, Guido de Marco also attended the college.

Despite Fr Bartolo’s departure, and regardless of who is appointed to the position, the Jesuits’ presence in the school will continue.

The rector is accountable to the St Aloysius College board and to the Jesuit legal representative, who also serves as the chairperson of the board.

A post on the college’s website says the rector, who is responsible for implementing the college’s strategy from primary school to sixth form level, must “actively promote the Jesuit and Ignatian ethos” at the college.

Since it was founded in October 1907 at the request of Pope St Pius X, it has faced many challenges.

During World War II, almost three-quarters of the college was turned into a hospital while it struggled for its survival during the 1980s church schools crisis.

A lay rector would mark another step in its history, and follows on from De Salle College, which welcomed its first lay headmaster, Norbert Zahra, in 2002.

Last December, Fr Bartolo was appointed as the Jesuits’ secretary of education of the universal Society of Jesus and will move to Rome for role in January.

In a letter sent to staff members, parents and guardians, Fr Bartolo thanked them for their support and collaboration.

“We pray for the grace of wisdom and discernment in selecting the right person who works for the common good of our College and its educational community,” he wrote.

Applications are open until March 17.