Two buses collided in St Anne Street Floriana on Sunday evening, forcing the closure of the lanes heading out of Valletta.

The incident occurred at about 6.30pm.

One of the buses blocked the inner and centre lanes while the other blocked the outer one. The latter had severe front damage.

Two ambulances were on the scene but an eyewitness said no one appeared to have been seriously injured.

Police directed traffic through Capuchins Street.