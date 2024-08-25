Applying positive psychology in schools

Educators Paula Calleja Casha and Melanie Cassar attended an Erasmusplus course in Florence, Italy, entitled ‘Design the Positive: Positive Thinking, Positive Communication, and Positive School Spaces’, from July 1 to 6. The training, led by expert Lynda Stella Lattke, was an intensive exploration into the application of positive psychology in educational settings.

The course aimed to equip participants with practical strategies to foster positive thinking, reduce negative self-criticism and cultivate gratitude, humour and mindfulness. Through a blend of theory and practice, the attendees learned to enhance their own mental well-being and extend these benefits to their students and colleagues.

A significant component of the training focused on positive communication. Participants practised techniques to improve interactions with themselves and others, aiming to share these skills within their school communities. They also delved into sustainable design principles to create pleasant and conducive learning environments.

Several key theories were explored during the course, including Martin Seligman’s concept of ‘Permah moments’, Dan Siegel’s ‘wheel of awareness’, Bronfenbrenner’s ecological systems theory, and Maslow’s ‘hierarchy of needs’.

Social and emotional learning

Michaela Demicoli (left) and Emma Lanzon.

English teacher Michaela Demicoli and lay chaplain Emma Lanzon from Immaculate Conception School, Tarxien, took part in an Erasmusplus programme on social and emotional learning (SEL) at the Atlantic Language School in Galway, Ireland.

Through the course, the educators learned the importance of SEL, which involves helping students develop life skills like self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making.

They delved into self-management, exploring strategies to help students manage their emotions and behaviours effectively, and gained insights into fostering a supportive and well-managed classroom environment.

Modelling self-management behaviours, such as demonstrating calmness and resilience, was emphasised as a crucial influence on students’ ability to manage their own emotions and actions. Practical strategies like mindfulness exercises and setting clear expectations were highlighted as effective tools.

The educators also focused on social awareness, which involves understanding and empathising with others, recognising diverse perspectives and encouraging a sense of belonging within the community.

They explored strategies to enhance social awareness among students, including collaborative activities, role-playing, and open discussions about diversity and inclusion.

They learned how to create a classroom environment that promotes empathy and respect, encouraging students to appreciate the unique qualities each person brings to the group.

Relationship skills were another critical component of the course. Effective communication, active listening and conflict resolution were key topics.

The educators practised techniques for understanding unspoken messages in conversations and responding with empathy and clarity.

The course put emphasis on teaching students how to communicate their thoughts and feelings constructively, helping them build strong, positive relationships with their peers and the wider community. It also explored trategies for resolving conflicts peacefully, guiding students to find common ground and work towards mutually beneficial solutions.

Responsible decision-making, the final focus of the course, involved making ethical choices, analysing situations from multiple perspectives, and solving problems thoughtfully.

Stress management and burnout prevention

Katya Marie Zammit (left) and Stefania Abela.

Two teachers from Immaculate Conception School, Tarxien – Katya Maria Zammit and Stefania Abela – took part in the Erasmusplus course ‘Stress Management and Burnout’ in July in Split, Croatia. The course included a mixture of indoor lectures and outdoor sessions.

The participants realised that the most common cause of stress afflicting the teaching profession is the need to control everything around them, and that most stressors are similar irrespective of which country they were from.

A session focused on the importance of developing the skill of emotional intelligence – the ability to understand, manage and use one’s emotions effectively. This requires a person to learn how to say ‘no’ in certain situations. It also involves finding a way of destressing, such as meditation, practising a hobby or sport, or interacting with a pet. It also involves living in the present moment and learning to reduce stress by dealing with what one can control and accepting that other factors are not in their control.

Another session was ‘Controlling stress using mindfulness and yoga practice’, whereby the participants engaged in breathing and relaxation exercises, muscle contraction, visualisation, double breathing and hyperventilation. These all aim to reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep quality, enhance overall well-being and aid in emotional healing and clarity. The participants also applied them in a Hatha yoga session next to a river.

The main lessons the participants learned from the course were that, to manage stress and avoid burnout, one needs to: a) learn to be aware of and live in the present moment; b) accept all our emotions and learn to observe them in an objective manner; and c) learn to respond, not react, because a reaction is impulsive and based on one’s past experiences and fears, while a response is a thoughtful and deliberate action.