St Joan Antide Primary School in Gudja recently marked its 60th anniversary with a ceremony that brought together members of its community to honour its legacy and embrace its future.

The event began with a solemn mass held on the school grounds, allowing the priests, Sisters of Charity, students, staff, parents and special guests to come together in gratitude and reflection. The mass, celebrated by two priests who are also ex-pupils, was a powerful reminder of the school’s enduring commitment to the values instilled by its foundress, St Jeanne Antide Thouret, and the mission she inspired over six decades ago.

Following mass, there was the official inauguration of a newly constructed storey, which was added to the existing school facilities. This modern addition was carefully designed to meet the evolving educational needs of today’s students, equipped with updated classrooms and resources aimed at supporting innovative learning methods and an inclusive educational experience.

Guests also enjoyed a video presentation that took them on a journey through the school’s rich history. This video featured highlights of significant milestones, showcasing the growth and accomplishments of the school over the past six decades.

Inspired by the vision of St Jeanne Antide Thouret, the Sisters of Charity, alongside teachers, staff, students and their families, seized this moment as an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to educational excellence, compassion and service.

The celebration embodied the school’s pledge to continue fostering a nurturing environment rooted in faith, community and lifelong learning.