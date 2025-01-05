Last month, St John Ambulance and Rescue celebrated the dedication and achievements of its volunteers and their instructors in a graduation ceremony held at the Training School in Fort Madalena (also known as Fort Madliena).

Certificates were presented to volunteers who completed a variety of training courses throughout 2024, underscoring their commitment to serving the community with the highest levels of skill and professionalism.

Eighty St John Ambulance and Rescue volunteers earned a total of 130 certificates in crucial areas such as advanced first aid, multiple levels of water rescue, firefighting, high angle rescue, recruitment courses, and more. These certifications reflect not only the hard work of each volunteer but also their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of readiness and competence in all areas of rescue and emergency response.

In 2023, St John Ambulance and Rescue volunteers contributed over 18,000 hours to duties, training and other activities. In 2024, the organisation was on track to exceed this total, reflecting growth of both the organisation and the dedication of its volunteers. These hours are spent honing their skills, assisting in emergencies and providing essential community service – demonstrating the vital role volunteers play in the success of the organisation.

“The dedication and skill demonstrated by our volunteers throughout their training and during real-life operations is truly inspiring,” said Christopher Borg Cardona, commissioner (operations) of St John Ambulance and Rescue.

“Their continuous pursuit of excellence ensures we are always prepared to respond effectively to emergencies and potential disasters, protecting lives across our community.”

One of the key strengths of St John Ambulance and Rescue volunteers is their ability to respond promptly and effectively in times of crisis. This was recently shown during a fire at Naxxar in November, where St John Ambulance and Rescue volunteer firefighters were deployed to assist the Civil Protection Department (CPD). The volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the night, supporting the CPD to control and extinguish the flames, showing the true spirit of teamwork and dedication.

Extensive training equips volunteers to respond to a wide range of scenarios, including medical emergencies, firefighting and search-and-rescue missions in challenging environments. These vital skills not only enhance community safety but also empower volunteers to handle emergencies in their personal lives, whether at home, at work or in public settings.

Delivering this kind of training and maintaining operational readiness, however, requires significant investment in equipment, training programmes and protective gear. As a non-profit organisation, St John Ambulance and Rescue relies heavily on the support and generosity of the community to sustain its mission. To help fund the equipment and resources necessary for the volunteers to continue their invaluable work, visit: www.sjrcmalta.org/donate-now or via bank transfer IBAN MT20APSB77013000000036176610028.