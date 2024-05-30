Fever, the live-entertainment platform, is bringing its Candlelight Concerts series to St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta from June 13.

The popular series sees local musicians playing concerts in stunning locations illuminated by thousands of candles. This concept is known to take classical performances out of their usual concert halls and into unique venues that form part of each city’s cultural heritage.

At St John’s Co-Cathedral, the string quartet Cordia String will play a variety of adapted music programmes, including the best of Vivaldi, Mozart and Bach, among other composers.

Meanwhile, Candelight Concerts will still run at The Phoenicia Malta, in Floriana, where the programme includes tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, as well as shows dedicated to film soundtracks.

Launched in 2019, Candlelight concerts have already been held in unique locations, including the Atomium (Brussels), Tour Eiffel (Paris), Burj Al Arab Jumeirah (Dubai), and many more across the US, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

For more information and tickets, visit https://feverup.com/en/malta.