Historical background

At St Paul basilica and collegiate parish church, Rabat, the fourth altar on the left of the central nave, built by the noble Cosmana Navarra in 1683, is dedicated to St John the Evangelist. The main painting is flanked by two side paintings showing two female saints, St Catherine of Alexandria and St Lucy. Underneath the altar painting, there is a painted tondo showing Our Lady Holding Baby Jesus.

Photo of the altar taken after the four paintings were reinstalled after they had been conserved and restored by ASC Conservation Centre Ltd. Photo: ASC Conservation Centre Ltd

Documents available regarding this altar till now are scant and very few. The first mention that may be linked to the altar dedication is found in the report of Apostolic visitor Mgr Petrus Dusina. He visited Rabat on January 22, 1575, and recounts that besides the Santo Spirito Hospital, he inspected the churches dedicated to St James, St Andrew, the Assumption of Mary, St Anthony the Abbott, All Saints, St George, St Margaret, St Nicholas, St Catherine, St Peter and one dedicated to St John the Evangelist.

Regarding the latter, he reports that “there is another chapel dedicated to St John lacking any legacies and in ruins”. For these reasons, he ordered that the church is “profaned according to the Council of Trent regulations, the land is handed to the church or to the rector pro tempore of the parish church of St Paul outside the walls (Rabat)”.

This may indicate that the land in question may have been used as part of the footprint of the church that was being built in the 16th century, preceding the present one. This could imply that since the land was passed on to the parish church, the authorities felt the obligation to dedicate one of the altars to the Evangelist saint. It is surely one of the oldest dedicated altars in the present church. The baroque painting’s artist and its exact date is so far unknown. The same can be said of the tondo painting showing Our Lady in a gilded wooden frame.

The two lateral paintings are the most recent of all the paintings found in the basilica. Photos predating 1907 still show the altar without these paintings.

The side painting depicting St Catherine of Alexandria, before (left) and conservation. Photos: Manuel Ciantar and Suzanne Ciantar Ferrito obo ASC Conservation Centre Ltd The side painting depicting St Lucy, before (left) and after conservation. Photos: Manuel Ciantar and Suzanne Ciantar Ferrito obo ASC Conservation Centre Ltd

The two current and rather Nazarene paintings showing St Lucy and St Catherine of Alexandria are the work of notary Francesco Catania, a generous benefactor of the collegiate basilica and parish church of St Paul. He was the son of a sculptor and studied art. A few of his sketch books still exist in the parish archives. These two paintings were carried out and installed at the altar sometime between 1907 and 1919.

The paintings are significant not only for their spiritual meaning but also for the artist’s skill

Back to Dusina’s report, we know that a chapel existed in Rabat dedicated to St Catherine. In 1575, this was found to be a jus patronatus of the de Laimo family. Julianu Gallus was its chaplain and the chapel had an income of five scudi. It also had an obligation of one mass every 15 days, but Dusina found that it had no altar and was bare of all the necessities needed to celebrate mass. Thus, he profaned the church and ordered that once the new parish church of St Paul ‒ that was being built at the time ‒ was ready, an altar should be dedicated to St Catherine and all obligations transferred there.

Notary Catania or some other influential figure, aware of the contents of this historic report, may have suggested that a painting of St Catherine of Alexandria should be one of the two new laterals to fulfil in part the overdue obligation ordered by Dusina more than 300 years earlier.

Artistic analysis

The chapel of St John the Evangelist at the basilica of St Paul in Rabat features a richly decorated altar, adorned with both paintings and marble elements. The titular painting depicts St John the Evangelist, who is traditionally presented as a young, beardless man. He is writing the Book of Revelation and holding a quill pen, looking heavenward as he receives divine inspiration from a vision of the Madonna on a crescent moon.

St John’s red robe and dark tunic contrast with the moody background, which includes a cloudy sky and an unidentified building. His figure is positioned on the steps of the building in an almost contrapposto pose, with his right leg outstretched in a mirrored gesture to his raised arm. His face is half cast in shadow, with only the part turned towards the Madonna illuminated by light.

Above the painting is the Latin inscription: “Et vidi et audivi vocem de caelo sicut vocem aquarum multarum…” – translated as “And I saw and I heard a voice from heaven, like the sound of many waters...” – a passage from the Book of Revelation.

On both sides of the central painting are two smaller painted figures set within ornate niches, each depicting a female saint in a classical pose: St Catherine of Alexandria and St Lucy.

St Catherine is traditionally depicted with a martyr’s palm and spiked wheel: a reference to the instrument of her attempted execution, which miraculously broke. She is dressed in a red garment and wears a pastel pink cloak on top of it.

On the other hand, St Lucy, wearing a pink tunic underneath a green cloak, stands by a dish containing her eyes, symbolising the legend of her eyes being gouged out during her martyrdom. She too holds a palm branch, which represents her victory in faith.

Below the main painting is an elaborately framed roundel with a depiction of the Madonna and Child. The oval frame is gilded and surrounded by detailed carvings of floral motifs.

The painted tondo showing Our Lady holding Baby Jesus, before (left) and after conservation. Photos: Manuel Ciantar and Suzanne Ciantar Ferrito obo ASC Conservation Centre Ltd

The paintings in the chapel of St John the Evangelist are significant not only for their spiritual meaning but also for the artist’s skill. The central image of St John the Evangelist reflects themes of divine inspiration and visionary authorship, while the flanking figures of St Catherine of Alexandria and St Lucy highlight virtues such as wisdom, faith and martyrdom. Together, they form a coherent and powerful visual programme that reflects key Christian values. Executed by a clearly able and thoughtful artist, the compositions demonstrate careful attention to symbolism and spatial arrangement.

Conservation

In September 2024, parish archpriest Joseph Mizzi entrusted the conservation of the four paintings to ASC Conservation Centre Ltd (formerly Amy Sciberras Conservators). Prior to conservation, all four paintings, including their decorative frames, were in an extremely poor state and not particularly legible.

Details showing the initial stages of the cleaning of the altarpiece of St John the Evangelist, including the white hazes on the painting. Photos: ASC Conservation Centre Ltd

The altarpiece representing St John the Evangelist, executed in oils on prepared canvas having a vertical seam, had suffered from extenuated craquelure and severe cupping of the paint layer. Irregularities and deformations in all the strata comprising the painting had been caused by diverse factors. These included the unbevelled wooden strainer frame onto which the canvas was stretched, dirt pockets that had accumulated between the canvas and the strainer frame. There was also seemingly accidental damage leading to a few dents that were easily noticeable on the upper part of the painting.

The composition had also lost much of its depth of the background and the facial features of the saint were barely visible. This was due to a severe case of blanching, whereby the image exhibited significant white and chalky hazes, concealing much detail and preventing the proper readability of the artwork. This phenomenon may possibly be linked to the painting being exposed to very high humidity levels.

During the cleaning of the two lateral paintings. Photos: ASC Conservation Centre Ltd

The flanking figures of St Catherine of Alexandria and St Lucy also displayed similar phenomena whereby the canvases had sagged and lost all their tensions, resulting in severe irregularities and deformities. Their paint layers were muted with grime and also showed localised blanching.

On the other hand, the tondo of the Madonna and Child displayed a diverse scenario with regard to deterioration phenomena, and also due to the fact that it had been modified over the years. Upon close examination, it was observed that the painting was originally painted on canvas and stretched onto a rectangular wooden frame. Later, the canvas painting was incorporated, or rather inserted, into an oval wooden frame and enclosed from the back with a wooden backing.

Details showing the state of the gilt decorative frame of the Madonna and Child painting before conservation. Photos: Manuel Ciantar and Suzanne Ciantar Ferrito obo ASC Conservation Centre Ltd Details showing stabilisation treatment (left) and cleaning of altered past retouching covering old losses in the tondo showing Our Lady and Baby Jesus. Photos: ASC Conservation Centre Ltd

The original central part on canvas was heavily overpainted, seemingly to amalgamate the colour of the background with that of the wooden casing. The cleaning of this overpaint was rather arduous due to the irreversibility of the paints used by past restorers. A combination of organic solvents, gels and mechanical means had to be used to uncover the original.

Consolidants were injected in areas where the paint layer had started to detach from the underlying canvas support, and the application of heat ensured the reattachment and lowering of lifted paint. Heat treatments were also used to lower down minor canvas deformations.

Verso treatments of the lateral paintings of St Catherine of Alexandria and of St Lucy, whereby after their deformations were lowered, a consolidant was applied to the verso, which was then strip-lined. Photos: ASC Conservation Centre Ltd

Canvas irregularities and distortions were also addressed in the case of the altarpiece and of the lateral paintings, whereby structural treatments additionally included the application of strips of new canvas adhered to the tacking margins, allowing their restretching and tensioning. A new stretcher frame was also made for the altarpiece, as the old one was found to not be adequate to bear the tension of the canvas support.

The verso of the altarpiece before (left) and after treatments. Photos: ASC Conservation Centre Ltd

Cleaning treatments of all three paintings involved the use of both organic solvents and aqueous solutions, and recovered most of the hues that were previously concealed by the blanched layer of varnish and dirt. Eventually, losses in the upper strata of all four paintings were integrated, giving back their full legibility. The conserved paintings and their decorative frames, which were also treated and conserved by ASC Conservation Centre Ltd, were installed back at the church on March 20, 2025.

Acknowledgements

This project was entrusted to ASC Conservation Centre Ltd by archpriest Joseph Mizzi and was made possible thanks to the Social Causes Fund. The author also thanks the administrative secretary of the Malta archdiocese, Michael Pace Ross, technical art photographers Manuel Ciantar and Suzanne Ciantar Ferrito, historian Katrina Xuereb, archivist and researcher Joseph G. Scerri, and Samuel Azzopardi.

Amy Sciberras directs a team of conservators and has been entrusted with restoration projects of national and international importance. She is the founder and director of the fine arts restoration company ASC Conservation Centre Ltd and may be contacted via www.amysciberras.com or e-mail info@amysciberras.com.