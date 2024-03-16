A St Julian’s building that the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) reported to police as dangerous is structurally stable according to the architect responsible for the building.

But the danger lies with possible debris that could fall through hoarding that needs changing, architect Anthony Fenech Vella said.

Vella said he has had to apply for a full development permit to simply cordon off the building and stop debris from potentially falling onto the street and people walking by.

He said Dangerous Structure (DS) permits that had previously been granted were impossible to implement because the permit is only valid for three-months from the date that the permit is granted.

“In those three months, you need to get clearance from the BCA, which means insurance and a status report from neighbours,” he said.

There also needs to be a site technical officer among other requirements he said.

The legislation which deals with DS permits specifically allows the removal of any immediate danger from a site.

For this building on Triq Spinola a DS structure permit was granted in 2022, twice in 2020, in 2015 and 2012.

“I'm tired of applying for DS permits,” Vella said.

He has now applied for a full development permission (PA/01395/23) just to install hoarding, a process which takes far longer than obtaining a DS permit.

The building is stable because of concrete blocks propping up the building as well as other interventions the architect said. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Vella said the building will eventually need to be demolished and is currently stable because of concrete blocks propping up the building as well as other interventions.

An ongoing court case with a tenant of the building has put plans to demolish on hold, he said.

The Building and Construction Authority were made aware of the building’s state on Thursday, a spokesperson for the authority said.

A video posted to social media on Wednesday emphasized the precarious nature the building seems to be in.

The BCA inspected the building and subsequently informed the police and spoke with Vella.

Vella sent a statement to the BCA where he said the building is stable.

A police spokesperson said officers went on site and cordoned off the area with police tape.

It is now up to the owner to remedy the situation, the police spokesperson said.