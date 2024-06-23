A new historical novel, published by Klabb Kotba Maltin, was recently launched with an original twist during the inauguration of a quaint square in St Julian’s, connected with the watering of several ships of General Napoleon Bonaparte’s fleet on its way to Egypt in 1798.

The square, which was inaugurated by the mayor of St Julian’s, Guido Dalli, on behalf of all the members of the council, is now called Wesgħet il-Bjar ta’ Napuljun and is only a stone’s throw away from Spinola.

The wells, originally dug by the Order of the Knights, used to collect rainwater coming down from Ta’ Giorni when the area was still uninhabited; it sourced a water spring flowing downhill to the bay. Neighbours kept referring to the locality as Fuq il-Bjar ta’ Napuljun for more than two centuries.

This historical connection with the locality was exploited by academic Charles Xuereb not only to propose the name change of the square but also to write a novel entitled Bellilote u l-Bjar ta’ Napuljun, lacing past events with a modern fictious narration featuring the real-life character Bellilote.

St Julian’s mayor Guido Dalli inaugurating Wesgħet il-Bjar ta’ Napuljun with the author of the new novel Bellilote u l-Bjar ta’ Napuljun (centre) and Renaud Lallement, cultural counsellor at the Embassy of France in Malta. Photo: Perit Edward Said

In the novel, a Parisian young couple, Marin and Maxine, arrive in Valletta on a cruise ship in 2024 and in no time make friends with a Maltese young guide who introduces them to an academic and owner of a private archive in Valletta.

Protagonist Marin discovers that one of his ancestors, François Lhoste (a nephew of the only mayor who in real life was assassinated to safeguard public order in Żebbuġ in 1798), left a diary detailing where he had hid Saladin’s emerald, a promise of love to Bellilote.

In the novel, the French bride lands in Malta with Bonaparte’s army, after honeymooning on board, dressed as a male soldier in order to remain with her spouse (this is true history).

After her novelised Malta affair, Bellilote travelled to Cairo where she was factually seduced by Bonaparte, becoming a famous historical figure herself.

In our time, Marin has to race against a rival, searching for the diary in London, Paris and Marseille. Will he complete the circle and find the emerald first? And where on the island?

The book Bellilote u l-Bjar ta’ Napuljun by Charles Xuereb may be acquired from bookshops or online via Midsea Books.