One of the people caught red-handed spray painting graffiti on the rocks at St Peter's Pool is set to be arraigned on Tuesday police have said.

This comes after Times of Malta published footage showing two young men engaging in the act of vandalism at the popular and busy bay on Sunday afternoon.

They were captured by fellow beach-goers who immediately called the police after witnessing the incident.

Two men were caught spray painting the rocks at St Peter's Pool on Sunday

Police said in a statement on Tuesday that one person will appear in court to face charges of having caused voluntary damage to the bay.

In separate replies sent in reply to questions, the police also said that investigations seeking to identify the second person are still ongoing.

The man is set to appear in front of Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace at noon.