On the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the canonisation of St Rita (1900-2025), a sacred music concert in her honour was held at St Augustine church in Victoria. Various works were performed, including Ave Maria, Panis Angelicus, La Vergine Degli Angeli, Confitemini Domino, Il-Fjura fir-Rebbiegħa, and the Hymn to St Rita. Joe Attard wrote and recited poetry for the occasion, while Fr Peter Paul Cachia OSA delivered a speech.

In a world torn by wars and crises, St Rita remains a beacon of hope – especially during this Jubilee Year, he said. The 125th anniversary of her canonisation reminds us that Christian hope can be a powerful force for change, even in today’s society.

Fr Provincial Leslie Gatt OSA, also delivered a message.

The St Cecilia String Quintet, under the musical direction of Mro Antoine Mercieca, took part. Baritone Louis Andrew Cassar and soprano Frances Catherine Farrugia accompanied the orchestra. After the concert Fr Gatt opened and blessed an exhibition related to the saint.

The exhibition, held at the convent, will remain open until May 24.

Devotion to St Rita in Gozo dates back several centuries. In 1702, during a visit to Gozo, the Venetian painter Melchiorre Witmar left behind a painting of her at the Augustinian Priory. This is likely the first depiction of St Rita on the island following her beatification by Pope Urban VIII in 1627. She was canonised on May 24, 1900, by Pope Leo XIII.

An ancient manuscript recounts how Notary Ludovico Spiteri donated a painting of St Rita – attributed to Francesco Zahra – to the Augustinian friars in Gozo. This was an act of devotion in the hope of receiving the grace of a healthy birth of his daughter. In fact, the child was baptised on June 8, 1782 at the parish of St George, taking the name Anna Maria Rita Angela.