On May 1, St Theresa school participated in the ‘Kids in the City’ event organised by the Victoria local council at It-Tokk in Victoria. The school presented two key initiatives through engaging stands – ‘Let’s Talk Farming’ and ‘EkoSkola’.

‘Let’s Talk Farming’ focused on promoting local agriculture and healthy, sustainable food practices. Visitors to the stand enjoyed live cooking demonstrations by MasterChef Malta Season 2 participant Francesco Sultana, who prepared healthy fruity beverages and snacks. Students also sold home-grown vegetables and free-range eggs.

Another stall offered farm-to-table products such as honey, beeswax and a variety of fruity jams ‒ all 100 per cent locally made, using fresh, local produce.

The ‘EkoSkola’ stand presented hands-on activities encouraging environmental awareness. Children and their parents sowed basil and mint seeds in reusable yoghurt cups, to be repotted at home. Carob tree seeds were also distributed among visitors, inspiring participants to plant trees and contribute to a greener future.

Children preparing hand-made cards.

A highlight at the ‘EkoSkola’ stand was the school’s 'Kindness Tree', decorated with tags featuring acts of kindness that children could perform in their communities.

In preparation for Mother’s Day, on May 11, students also had the opportunity to create beautiful handmade crafts as gifts. Homemade cakes and freshly brewed coffee added a warm, welcoming touch to the event.

The school’s choir performed popular songs. The choir debuted the original ‘Let’s Talk Farming’ and ‘EkoSkola’ theme songs, both of which were well-received.

Guest singers Ruth Portelli and Deborah C entertained the public with a repertoire of songs, including L-Aħħar Bidwi f’Wied il-Għasel.