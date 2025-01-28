The Rabat Dominican community is celebrating the conclusion of the triple jubilee commemorating the great Dominican saint and ‘Doctor of the Church’, St Thomas Aquinas.

The Dominican Order recently marked the 700th anniversary of St Thomas Aquinas’s canonisation (July 18, 1373), the 750th anniversary of his death (March 7, 1274) and the 800th anniversary of his birth (1225).

His liturgical feast day today commemorates the translation of his holy relics from the Abbey of Fossanova to Toulouse in France in 1369.

To mark the conclusion of these anniversaries, Bishop Charles Morerod, OP, currently bishop of Geneve, Lausanne and Fribourg, will preside over a concelebrated mass on January 28 at 6.30pm at the Dominican priory church, Rabat.

A renowned professor and scholar in both philosophy and theology, Mgr Morerod has previously served as rector of the Pontifical University of St Thomas Aquinas (the Angelicum).

Since 2009 he has been secretary general of the International Theological Commission and consultant of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Mgr Morerod has been directly involved in dialogue with the Society of St Pius X. In 2012, he was appointed a member of the Congregation for Catholic Education and a member of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

An expert in ecclesiology and ecumenism, his writings on these topics are now considered classic contributions to the life of the pilgrim Church striving for communion and truth.