Elderly residents of St Vincent de Paul have a new place to relax and spend their time after the government opened a petting zoo at the state-run care home.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said the therapeutic farm will be a space for residents, their families, and visitors to spend time unwinding and interacting with animals.

Among the animals in the new space are ponies, donkeys, goats, sheep, rabbits, geese, and birds.

Abela, who inaugurated the therapeutic farm on Tuesday, said there was scientific evidence that such initiatives led to better health outcomes.

“Animal therapy has proven to help people relax, reduce anxiety, and is even effective on more serious issues such as depression,” Abela said.

"Through this project, with an investment of around €700,000, we are fulfilling yet another commitment in favour of elderly care," the minister said.

Health minister Abela shown the goats at the new animal therapy centre. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Abela said that therapy with animals can also help individuals with dementia improve their communication skills.

Junior minister for active ageing Malcolm Paul Agius Galea said animal therapy has long been part of the care provided to residents at the care home, with regular sessions led by professional animal handlers, adding that the new space adds to those initiatives.

“With more therapeutic spaces, more community services, and greater investment in infrastructure, we are ensuring that our elderly not only receive the best care but also continue to live an active and fulfilling life," the junior minister said.

As part of this project, renovations were also carried out at the Cat Café, located next to the farm, he said.