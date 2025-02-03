Parliament’s Standards Commissioner has urged the prime minister to table ministers’ declarations of assets for 2023 “as soon as possible”.

In a letter to Robert Abela, Commissioner Joseph Azzopardi also encouraged the government to expand parliament’s asset declaration system in line with OECD recommendations.

Azzopardi wrote to Abela after the prime minister asked him for his views on reforming the asset declaration system.

Currently, ministers and parliamentary secretaries file two yearly asset declarations. One, providing a general overview of their income, is filed with parliament. The second, which is more detailed, is given to the cabinet secretary.

While it is customary for the prime minister to table ministers’ asset declarations in parliament, Abela failed to do so last year and has ignored media requests to do so.

Instead, the prime minister said he wanted to reform the system to encompass all MPs, without providing any further detail. The pledge sparked concerns that the government intends to water down ministers’ legal obligations.

Asset declarations have resulted in one current minister, Silvio Schembri, being the subject of a private citizen's request for a magisterial inquiry. Lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi argued in his application that Schembri's spending does not tally with the income he declared.

In his letter, the standards Commissioner emphasised that there should be no reduction in the information that ministers are obliged to declare. He noted that ministers are currently obliged to declare their income, although ordinary MPs are not. Having a common declaration form for all MPs should not result in this requirement being dropped, the commissioner said.

He noted that the OECD had made recommendations about how to reform the current system in 2023. In that report, the organisation advised Malta to extend asset declarations to persons of trust, introduce a formal method for MPs to declare conflicts of interest and gifts received, and extend the amount of information made available in asset declarations.

In his letter to the prime minister, the Commissioner said the OECD report should be the “point of departure” for any reform of the system.

Reform should not be rushed and civil society and the public should be consulted on it, her added.