Update 4.45pm with video

Parliament’s standards committee unanimously endorsed a damning report which concluded that Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri abused their power when they gave Bartolo’s then-girlfriend a lucrative consultancy job.

In its next sitting - set for November 27 - the committee will discuss and decide on a sanction for the two cabinet ministers. Until then, tourism minister Bartolo and Gozo minister Camilleri can write to the committee to explain their position.

According to the Standards Law, the sanction can take the shape of one of three things: demanding an apology from the ministers, asking the House of Representatives to take measures “it deems fit” or “demand repayment for sources improperly used”.

During Thursday's meeting, Speaker Anglu Farrugia suggested that the committee considers recouping the funds handed to Muscat for the work she did not carry out.

According to the report by the Standards Commissioner, Bartolo’s then-girlfriend and private secretary Amanda Muscat was first promoted to the tourism minister’s consultant with a salary of almost €62,000 in 2020, She was then promoted again with an even higher salary of €68,000.

In practice, Muscat continued to work as Bartolo’s private secretary, but on a much higher, consultant’s pay, even when she was, on paper, employed with Camilleri.

Bartolo and Muscat have since tied the knot.

As calls for the ministers’ resignations grew, Robert Abela stood firm behind Bartolo and Camilleri - both of whom are considered loyal allies to the prime minister.

In a recent interview, Abela said that the circumstances of this case differed fundamentally from those of Justyne Caruana, who resigned as minister in 2020 after revelations of an abusive contract awarded to her partner Daniel Bogdanovic.

“The facts in this case are different. The circumstances do not warrant Bartolo or Camilleri stepping down from their ministerial duties,” he said.

Asked whether Muscat would be asked to reimburse the money, the prime minister would not say, insisting that the controversy revolves around a €16,000 discrepancy in her pay.

“In Muscat’s case, the discrepancy isn’t €68,000. It’s €16,000. Naturally, this will now progress to the parliamentary committee stage, where further discussion is needed,” he said.

A spokesperson for the prime minister later said the €16,000 figure referred to net gains and did not include taxes and social security contributions.

The OPM spokesperson confirmed that the discrepancy in gross terms was €23,026.

The OPM clarification followed a Times of Malta fact check.

'Not prudent to comment now'

Contacted following the vote, Bartolo told Times of Malta it was "not prudent" to comment at this time and that he will be making his submissions to the committee.

"I've already said what I had to say in public," he said, adding that he would respect whatever decision the committee took.

Footage: Daniel Ellul

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who is a member of the committee, told Times of Malta following the vote that he had no problem with the report being adopted.

He added that the standards commissioner had among others recommended changes to the manual on recruiting public officials and these should be implemented as soon as possible.

Asked whether Bartolo and Camilleri should resign, now that the committee has adopted the report, Attard said the committee's procedures were ongoing.

PN MPs Mark Anthony Sammut and Ryan Callus said they were endorsing the report in its entirety.

'Abela should ensure they resign'

Opposition leader Bernard Grech meanwhile told Facebook followers that the committee's vote reflected the national sentiment that Bartolo and Camilleri could no longer retain their ministerial roles.

"Today, Abela remains isolated, on his own defending Bartolo and Camilleri.

"Following the committee's decision Abela should ensure they resign. He should otherwise fire them.

"However, Abela is compromised as he is not free to decide. Abela is a prime minister who is only interested in saving his own skin. Malta needs a prime minister and government that prioritises the national interest. Malta needs a change."