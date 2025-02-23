Since taking office for the second time, it’s fair to say Donald Trump has been on a marathon drive to be as controversial as humanly possible.

America’s new president has only been back in the Oval office for about a month, but during that time there isn’t a feather he hasn’t deliberately ruffled, nor a bear he hasn’t provocatively poked. Just like during his first term, this man is proving to be a walking definition of the word ‘divisive’.

But in among all his weird decisions, unhinged statements, inaccurate claims and attempts to rename geographical landmarks that aren’t his to rename, Mr T has got one thing absolutely spot on: banning transgender women from female sports.

I am not going to get drawn into a debate on his other, related, decision to make it federal policy to only recognise two official sexes – male and female. Although I have a strong opinion on that, this isn’t the place or the time.

His executive order making women’s sports exclusive to biological women, however, deserves some time.

A recent report by the United Nations suggests that female athletes have lost out on almost 900 medals to trans women competing in female sports. That is just insane. That means a multitude of young ladies and women have had their hopes and sporting aspirations torn to shreds in the name of inclusion.

Imagine if you watched your wife, sister or daughter train day after day, month after month to become the best sporting version of themselves only to see their dreams shattered when they are pipped at the finish line by a bloke in lycra who has decided to identify as Brenda.

That’s not sensible inclusion, it’s just madness.

This move by Trump will mainly affect younger women and girls, as it comes with a threat to withdraw federal funding to schools and colleges that don’t keep women’s sports exclusive to biological women.

But Trump’s administration has also pledged to ensure that no trans women are able to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the orange man himself suggesting visas won’t be issued.

I am not endorsing Trump or his policies. Maybe he has taken things too far with his knee-jerk carpet ban. Maybe he will need to rein back on the Olympic threat. Maybe some sort of compromise needs to be found.

But I am not going to deny it is refreshing to see someone in power recognising that there is a fundamental problem here, and trying to address it.

A more long-term and, yes, inclusive solution probably does needs to be found. Every single authority and association involved in sport needs to sit down in a room together and find a way forward that makes everyone happy.

But in the meantime, America’s girls and young women can at least rest a bit easier knowing their playing field is now a bit more level.

Mbappé flies as City sink

Despite his shaky start to life at Real, it was inevitable that Kylian Mbappé would eventually come good for the club he has dreamed of playing for pretty much since birth. Unfortunately for Manchester City, that good came last Wednesday night.

Okay, fair enough, the Frenchman has been gradually improving over the past couple of months, slowly but surely putting his awful start to life at the Bernabeu behind him. But his superb hat-trick against City was exactly the sort of complete performance Real’s supporters had been craving from their star man. Well, one of their many star men.

Mbappé was signed as one of the best players on the planet. And now, it would appear, he is finally living up to that title.

For City, this demolition was a humbling experience. Comprehensively eliminated from the Champions League without putting up much of a fight, this was the final insult in a season that has been full of them.

Pep Guardiola, as brilliant as he may be, undoubtedly dropped the ball when he failed to realise that his ageing squad needed a comprehensive overhaul last summer. Normally he just tinkers with the team, refreshing bits here and there. But there comes a time for every squad when a comprehensive revamp is a necessity.

I tell you one thing though, I fear for the rest of England and Europe next season.

Guardiola will be so stung by his personal failings and so mortified that he allowed the situation to reach this level, that he will make doubly sure, triply sure, that they are in perfect shape come August. He already made some good signings in January. If he adds a few more in the summer and combines that with a clearout of some dead wood, the City we see in six months’ time could be back to its devastating best.

Europe, you have been warned.

Say it how you see it

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini doesn’t mince his words.

His team were 3-0 down at half time to Club Brugge last week in their Champions League clash. Gasperini brought on forward Ademola Lookman, and it looked like an inspired decision with the former Everton and Fulham player scoring just 34 seconds after the restart.

Atalanta then had a chance to get right back in the game when they were awarded a penalty. But Lookman took it, missed, and prompted this little gem of a post-match outburst from his manager:

“Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen. He has a frankly terrible record; even in training he converts very few of them,” he said.

The player himself, was, as you would imagine, not overly impressed by his manager’s public shaming, calling it “deeply disrespectful”. Which is hard to disagree with.

The whole spat is made all the more surreal by the fact that, up until this game, Lookman actually had a 100 per cent record for Atalanta, scoring all four previous spot kicks. Not to mention the fact that the player says it was the designated penalty taker who told him to take this penalty.

You wonder if there might not be something else bubbling below the surface of this particular spat...

