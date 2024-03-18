Diane Calleja and Emma Rizzo Naudi, educators from two local schools who are also students on the University of Malta’s Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and Management, recently undertook a study visit to Estonia.

The visit, an integral part of the University’s academic curriculum, provided the educators with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Estonia’s educational landscape.

Reflecting on the visit, the educators said it was an invaluable learning experience. “The exchange facilitated a nuanced understanding of educational practices, particularly in areas such as inclusion,” they said. “As we engaged with our Estonian counterparts, we found ourselves grappling with differences in approaches to inclusion, prompting critical reflection on our own practices.”

One of the most profound realisations to emerge from the visit was the stark contrast in approaches to inclusion between Malta and Estonia. While Maltese schools embrace full inclusion, Estonian schools often have special classes or schools for children with special needs. This contrast sparked discussions about finding a middle ground that could potentially enhance the quality of education for all students.

Indeed, the educators said the collaboration between Malta and Estonia was more than just an academic exercise; it was a bridge-building venture that sought to transcend geographical boundaries and cultural differences.

“By sharing best practices and engaging in critical dialogue, educators from both countries are paving the way for a more inclusive and effective educational system,” the educators said. “In a world where collaboration knows no bounds, initiatives like these remind us of the power of partnership and the limitless possibilities that emerge when we come together to learn and grow. As we look towards the future, let us continue to build bridges, break barriers, and strive for excellence in education, inspired by the spirit of collaboration.”

Malta’s Ambassador of Malta to Estonia and Finland Kenneth Vella and Lisii Kruusimägi, senior project consultant at FOAAL Consulting UÜ, played pivotal roles in organising the study visit, ensuring that the participants gained insights into various facets of Estonian schooling.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr Vella and Ms Kruusimägi for their instrumental roles in organising this transformative study visit,” the educators said. “We also recognise the broader significance of their efforts. Their commitment to fostering international cooperation in education not only benefits individual educators but also contributes to the collective advancement of the education sector,” they added.