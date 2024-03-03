The BOV Knockout continues this weekend with the semifinal round on Sunday. The day opens with a clash between Starlites JSD and Hibernians, followed by SiGMA Depiro versus Mellieha Libertas.

Title holder Starlites were awarded a bye in the quarterfinal draws back in January which means they progressed automatically to the final four of the competition. While a week’s rest could be deemed valuable for coach Paul Ferrante’s side, the current men’s league runners-up will be banking on a fit squad with the return of Matthew Scerri after a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Hibernians were only confirmed into the semifinals after a Malta Basketball Association (MBA) protest board decided that their quarterfinal result against Valletta Fighters would stand despite the Citizens’ protest after the game last week.

