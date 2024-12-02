The State Advocate does have the power to act independently of any government direction to recover funds swindled in the fraudulent hospitals concession, the court of appeal in its superior jurisdiction declared on Monday.

The Chief Justice quashed a previous decision handed down by the First Hall, Civil Court.

The appeal was instituted by the Nationalist Party, which insists that State Advocate Chris Soler should and could take court action, independently of the government, to recover €400 million handed by the government to Vitals and later Steward Healthcare in connection with the hospitals concession which was later declared fraudulent by the courts.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech and PN MP Adrian Delia had requested the court to declare that as the “last man standing” and the “guardian of the state” the State Advocate was to take legal action to recoup the €400 million allegedly defrauded through the hospitals privatisation deal.

But in July, the First Hall of the Civil Court, presided over by Mr Justice Toni Abela, dismissed the Opposition’s arguments. It found there was no law empowering or binding the State Advocate to take legal action to recover funds lost in the deal. Were the state advocate to act independently to recover the defrauded funds, it would undermine democracy.

The judge declared that although the State Advocate was independent and autonomous, he did not appear to have carte blanche to act upon his initiative.

Soler had argued that moreover, it was in the public interest for him not to abuse his position by assuming powers not granted to him.

On Monday, however, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and Justices Giannino Caruana Demajo and Anthony Ellul said that the State Advocate had the power to act against those who had the duty to restitute the funds.

Contrary to what the first court had stated, the court of appeal declared that the State Advocate had that power in terms of article 33 of the Government Lands Act.

The court confirmed the first judgment in so far as it had turned down the request to declare that the State Advocate had a duty to act, since the State Advocate “must not be subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.”

Nor did the State Advocate need such authorisation under the judgment which had annulled the hospitals deal and that judgment had given no such authorisation.

Lawyers Edward Debono and Nicholas Debono assisted the appellants.

A victory for Malta - Bernard Grech

Bernard Grech speaking outside the law courts on Monday.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech welcomed the judgement, saying this was a victory for Malta and its people.

He said that while Prime Minister Robert Abela was doing everything not to recover the money, the appeals court had declared that the State Advocate could act independently to recover the funds.

"The State Advocate should now independently take action for us to get our money back," Grech said. "If he doesn't, the PN will hold him personally responsible for betraying the people.