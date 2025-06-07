Being homeless is not a crime and it is the state’s fault if people are begging on Malta’s streets, the Green Party said on Saturday as it criticised a police raid carried out this week.

ADPD chairperson Sandra Gauci said Malta’s “free for all” property market, with no control on rents or property prices, meant many were being priced out of affording a home.

“When will this country realise that it does not make sense to treat victims as criminals,” Gauci asked.

She was reacting after police arrested and charged 12 people found sleeping in makeshift shelters, behind containers and garages with vagrancy this week.

Prosecutors say the people were charged following reports of aggressive begging close to Lidl and Decathlon outlets in Qormi. Critics say the prosecutions were "public humiliation".

ADPD deputy secretary Mario Mallia said that the incident was another example of criminalising society’s poorest.

“The criminal is not the person without a roof over their head, but the state that allows this to happen,” he said. “Whilst it is true that begging is illegal, this may be taken as a sign that things are not what they seem.”

Mallia noted that new laws intended to subsidise rental prices were not having the desired effect and speculation in the property market remained rampant.

“The market has solved nothing except to ease the greed of those who are only concerned with profits at everyone else’s expense,” he said.

Gauci emphasised that point, citing a recent report which found that property prices are up 125% since 2013. The CEO of the Foundation for Affordable Housing, Jake Azzopardi, had noted that rent could amount to more than half of a person’s monthly income.

“Not only are we paying twice what is reasonable in terms of rent, but the price of housing has doubled, and we are buying mainly apartments. Few can afford a terraced house,” she said.

Gauci and Mallia were speaking at a party press conference held in front of the Ministry for Social Policy on Saturday morning.