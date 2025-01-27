Marsaxlokk parishioners told court on Monday that the state of the locality’s church has declined ever since Fr Luke Seguna was removed from parish priest.

Seguna was arraigned in 2022 over having allegedly misappropriated some €500,000 from 150 parishioners over 10 years.

The priest came under investigation after various bank transactions he made were flagged as suspicious. Prosecutors say he held hundreds of thousands of euros in various bank accounts, along with five motorbikes, two cars and a garage purchased for €34,000 despite a relatively meagre income as a clergyman.

Moreover, investigators allegedly traced payments totalling some €148,000 to payment processing companies linked to a porn site and several cheques issued by a third party to the priest.

He is denying the charges.

Testifying in front of Magistrate Rachel Montebello, seven parishioners who donated to Fr Luke and the church spoke about the conditions of the church before and after the parish priest was removed.

Asked about their financial contributions, most of the witnesses said they would provide a €10 monthly donation to Seguna.

They said the cash donation would be handed to the priest himself in the church, or else the money was provided to the parish secretary. They told court they would get a receipt in return.

Those who were not provided with a receipt straight away would find one a few days later in their letterbox at home.

When asked why they gave the money, the witnesses said they were told the funds would be used for maintenance work for the Marsaxlokk parish.

Most of the witnesses who testified on Monday smiled or nodded at Seguna, who was present in court.

One parishioner said Seguna would also organise activities and events for the elderly, but now the situation was completely different.

“Things are going backwards,” she said, adding that only a handful of elderly would turn up for the 7.30am Mass.

When asked to clarify what she meant by “backwards”, she said that while, under Seguna's watch, the church was well maintained, the "paint was now peeling and there was a problem with humidity".

She also lamented the lack of activities during Christmas time.

Separately, Seguna would also buy products for families in need-such as “washing liquid, food, milk and sugar”.

Another witness echoed her testimony.

“Before, you could tell that the church was being taken care of. Now the church is abandoned.”

The witnesses said Seguna would inform parishioners about how the donations would be used during announcements at Mass.

AG lawyers Andrea Zammit and Ramon Bonett Sladden were prosecuted.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera were defence counsel.

The case continues on 3 February.