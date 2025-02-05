Mgr Victor Grech, who died Wednesday aged 95, will be given a funeral by the state in recognition of all the “extraordinary good he carried out” throughout his lifetime.

The government said in a statement Mgr Grech dedicated his life to providing the vulnerable with the opportunity to live a good life.

“Mgr Grech showed great love towards the vulnerable in society… Following all the heartfelt work he carried out for our country, his final farewell will be organised by the State,” the statement read.

The Office of the Prime Minister spoke to Grech’s family to make the necessary funeral arrangements.

Details are still to be announced.

Tributes to Grech, who founded the Caritas drug rehabilitation services and dedicated his life to supporting the vulnerable, poured in after news of his death spread on social media.