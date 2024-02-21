In an economic landscape marred by uncertainty, safeguarding your hard-earned money is of vital importance. FIMBank has increased its interest rates for Classic Fixed Term Deposits, which offer reassurance, guaranteed returns, and a secure journey towards financial stability.

With a minimum deposit of EUR/USD 10,000, FIMBank Classic Fixed Term Deposits provide a safe avenue for your savings, which are covered by the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta.

FIMBank is geared to offer clients the benefit of personalised meetings that are scheduled within a short timeframe to ensure a seamless account opening process. This personalised approach favouring bespoke banking fosters confidence and trust, making FIMBank a preferred partner for savers.

Available in both EUR and USD, FIMBank Classic Fixed Term Deposits offer flexibility and choice. With tenors up to three years and competitive interest rates of up to 3.75% per annum, available for a limited time offer, clients can tailor their savings strategy to meet their specific needs and aspirations. Whether saving for a significant life event or planning for retirement, FIMBank empowers individuals to take charge of their financial ambitions.

The appeal of term deposits lies in their resilience to market fluctuations. Unlike stocks or bonds, for which values can fluctuate, term deposits provide a stable foundation for wealth accumulation. By locking in your funds for a predetermined period, you shield yourself from the volatility of the financial markets, ensuring a reliable income stream regardless of external forces.

Instead of letting your funds languish in an account earning minimal interest, clients may seize the opportunity to maximise returns with competitive rates.For more information, kindly contact FIMBank’s Cash Management Team on 2132 2103 or via email on deposits@fimbank.com to schedule a meeting at the Bank’s Head Office in St Julian’s.

FIMBank plc is regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and is listed on the Malta Stock Exchange. The Bank’s registered address is Mercury Tower, The Exchange Financial and Business Centre, Elia Zammit Street, St Julian’s STJ 3155, Malta. The Bank is licensed to undertake the business of banking in terms of the Banking Act 1994 (Cap. 371). FIMBank plc is a participant of the Depositor Compensation Scheme in Malta. FIMBank Classic Fixed Term Deposits can be opened with a minimum of EUR 10,000/USD 10,000. Terms and conditions apply and are available on request. Early withdrawal is prohibited. Rates are correct at the time of publishing.