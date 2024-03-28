Stefan Debattista’s Geisha clinched the overall victory in the Royal Malta Yacht Club Gozo Weekend, with just a single point separating him from Sean Borg’s Jubatus, who in turn was just one point ahead of third-placed Ottovolante, skippered by John Cachia West. 

The RMYC Gozo Weekend welcomed a large fleet of racing and cruising boats converging for a weekend filled with racing and a vibrant social programme in Gozo. Kicking off the weekend was a passage race to Gozo on Saturday, with Ottovolante clinching victory.

Sunday’s agenda featured a race around Gozo, ultimately won by Geisha. On Monday, the action continued with a Round Filfla race, which was conquered by Ralph Landwehr’s Miame Too. Wrapping up the weekend was the return race to Marsamxett, where victory was sealed by Jubatus.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

