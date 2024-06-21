Steve Zammit Lupi will serve as mayor of Żebbuġ as an independent after an agreement was reached with the Labour councillors elected in the locality.

In a statement on Friday, the Labour Party said that all the PL councillors elected in Żebbuġ will be supporting Zammit Lupi's bid to serve as mayor.

They said that an agreement was reached after discussions were held that "prioritised the best interests of the locality".

It was also agreed that PL's electoral manifesto for Żebbuġ will serve to inform the council's work for the coming legislature.

Newly-elected Labour councillor Joseph Agius will be serving as the village's deputy mayor, having been the PL candidate that received the highest number of votes.

Zammit Lupi stormed the polls in Żebbuġ during the local council elections earlier this month, receiving a whopping 2,342 first-count votes.

A popular independent councillor during the previous legislature, his favour among the people of Żebbuġ seemed to also have rubbed off on his mother, Lillibeth Zammit Lupi, who also ran for a seat on the same council and won.

The rest of the council will be made up of four seats held by Labour and three seats held by the Nationalist Party.

Although he achieved the highest number of votes in the locality, it was not guaranteed that Zammit Lupi would have served as the town's mayor. An agreement with either one of the big parties was needed in order for him to assume the role.