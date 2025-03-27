Do you love cross stitch and would like to spend some quality time practising your hobby with fellow enthusiasts? Then a new club is being set up just for you.

Encouraging future members to simply “stitch, chat and unwind”, the Tales and Threads Club will kick off in April with monthly gatherings taking place at the Central Public Library in Floriana.

The initiative will offer those attending a starter kit, a warm cup of tea or coffee, and the chance to connect with fellow creatives. What more could you ask for?

Read the full story at Times2.