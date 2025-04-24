Developer Michael Stivala has lost a libel suit which he filed against Arnold Cassola over a series of Facebook comments that revolved around him employing former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat as a consultant.

Cassola announced that Stivala lost the suit in a statement sent to the media. Details of the court decisions are not yet in hand.

In November 2022 Stivala, the president of the Malta Developers Association, sued Cassola - now chairperson of Momentum - over the Facebook comments, published between November 4 and 5 that year.

The comments stemmed from a Times of Malta exclusive which revealed how Stivala put Muscat on his payroll as a consultant, months after the latter resigned as prime minister.

In the first post, Cassola claimed that “Stivala was gifted various illegalities” under Muscat’s premiership and that now, after stepping down as prime minister, Muscat was “Stivala’s consultant.”

Another post, running along the same lines was titled: “Robert Abela: lying about Joseph Muscat,” the post read that “Joseph Muscat got his 'so-called consultancies' from Accutor and Stivala in 2020, soon after his resignation.”

That post was followed by another one wherein Cassola once again wrote about “Joseph Muscat’s payback time….Consultant with Stivala.”

Stivala, through his lawyer Vincent Galea, filed for libel hours after the latest post, calling for the magistrate's court to hold Cassola responsible for libel damages.

He claimed that Cassola gave a false impression and his comments intended solely to impinge upon his reputation, integrity and honour.

Cassola proved Stivala's developments 'had illegalities'

A court presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello found that Cassola “successfully proved” that under Joseph Muscat, Stivala was involved in projects and developments that "had illegalities”.

“It was also proven that administrative or political decisions—some of them controversial—were made during this same period from which the plaintiff benefited," the court added.

The magistrate went on to mention the amnesty regarding unregistered electricity consumption in 2014, where Times of Malta found that a large real estate group chaired by Stivala quietly reached a settlement agreement with Enemalta.

The magistrate added that Cassola also showed that Stivala’s controversial developments persisted for a long period “due to a lack of action and enforcement by the competent authorities, to the detriment of the general public.”

The court also noted how there was no proof of personal harm done to Stivala, and that the statements were made in the same vein as previous publications in the media regarding the same issue.

“The court agreed that it is a right of every individual to form their own opinions and express them to others, and they also have every right to react and respond to what happens around them in a subjective manner, even if in doing so they arrive at incorrect conclusions,” the judgment read.

In a statement issued after the court’s decision, Cassola said that Stivala tried to argue that the posts had caused his companies’ shares and bonds to depreciate by millions of euros.

“Cassola successfully argued that what made the Stivala company shares and bonds depreciate were not his 4 and 5 November 2022 Facebook posts but the revelation on the previous 30 October 2022 that Stivala had employed as his consultant the 2019 OCCRP corrupt politician of the year,” the statement read.

Lawyers Eve Borg Costanzi and Matthew Cutajar appeared for Cassola.