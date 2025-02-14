Transport Malta on Friday launched a road safety campaign called 'Stop... in the name of love', urging motorists to observe traffic signs.

Transport Malta said in a statement its campaign focused on safer practices and more responsible behaviour on Malta's roads.

"The campaign urges all road users to garner the fundamental act of stopping for one another as a gesture of love and respect.

"Moreover stopping is not just about obeying the rules but also a way of respecting and loving each other. Through this campaign, the authority seeks to promote safety and empathy making Malta’s roads a safer and more respectful environment for everyone."