Byron Camilleri has warned cab operators to stop inflating prices in an attempt to continue with their practice of importing workers "haphazardly".

This tactic, introduced just days after the government imposed certain limitations, fails to make sense, the Home Affairs and Employment minister said.

Camilleri was reacting after popular ride-hailing platform Bolt confirmed that the price of cabs has increased since a government clampdown on work permits for third-country nationals.

A spokesperson for the company said fewer available drivers coupled with higher demand had led to “longer periods of surge prices and longer waiting times.”

But the minister hit back, saying the measure does not impact workers who are currently employed with the company and the decision has not led to a shortage of drivers.

"If, on the other hand, this means of transport relies on exploitation or even slave-like conditions, then we need to take further decisions on this sector," Camilleri warned.